Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.63% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.