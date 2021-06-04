Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $15,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $30.32 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 21.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.