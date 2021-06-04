Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 275,622 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 733.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 275,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $48.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

