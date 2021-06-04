Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 406 at Canaccord Genuity

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON CAY opened at GBX 359.60 ($4.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.41 million and a PE ratio of 17.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Charles Stanley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

