Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

AXLA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.95. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.