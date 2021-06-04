The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

Shares of PEBB opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £247.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The Pebble Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.90 ($2.06).

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

In related news, insider Yvonne Monaghan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.