Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT Raised to $6.00 at KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.44.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

