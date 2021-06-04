Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT Raised to $6.00 at KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.44.
NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.26.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.