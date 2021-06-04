Investors Purchase High Volume of Switch Put Options (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,093 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,752% compared to the typical daily volume of 113 put options.

Switch stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,203 shares of company stock worth $10,884,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

