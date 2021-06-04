Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $10.52

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.04. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 4,983 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOGL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,560 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

