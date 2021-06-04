StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Down to $65.14

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.14, but opened at $63.49. StoneCo shares last traded at $64.25, with a volume of 36,764 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.11. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

