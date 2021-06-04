Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $8.13

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $7.96. Gevo shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 58,372 shares.

GEVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 3.26.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gevo in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gevo by 1,131.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.