iShares TIPS Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,173 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 990% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,850 call options.

Shares of TIP opened at $126.87 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

