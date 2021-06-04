AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 18.7%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares shot up 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $38.04. 2,014,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 151,513,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,874,074 shares of company stock worth $26,321,449. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

