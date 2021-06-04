Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 252,599.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 1,071,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $3,877,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Orange by 59.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

