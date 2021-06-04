NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEXI. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NEXI stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09. NexImmune has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that NexImmune will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

