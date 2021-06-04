Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KIGRY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.41.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

