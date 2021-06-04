HC2 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,123 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,610% compared to the average volume of 358 call options.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $333.73 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 2.33. HC2 has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 16,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,116.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,719 shares in the company, valued at $946,911.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,568,245 shares of company stock worth $9,739,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HC2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

