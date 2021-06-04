Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

CFRUY opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

