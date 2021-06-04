Zacks: Analysts Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

