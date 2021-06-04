The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Honest’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

