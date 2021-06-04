Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.18.

Capital Power stock opened at C$38.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.51. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$26.13 and a 1 year high of C$40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

