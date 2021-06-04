Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.67.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB stock opened at C$44.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.9100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.