Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.81.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$32.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.08. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$7.20 and a 52 week high of C$39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.