Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Buy

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock's current price.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of SEAS opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 438,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

