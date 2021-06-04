Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57. Medallia has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,255,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,918.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Medallia by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.