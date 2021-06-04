SVB Leerink Boosts NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $30.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
NeuroPace stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
