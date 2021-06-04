SVB Leerink Boosts NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $30.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NeuroPace stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

In other news, General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank M. Fischer purchased 50,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

