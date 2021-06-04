Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

NYSE MG opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $315.81 million, a P/E ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mistras Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mistras Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth $149,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

