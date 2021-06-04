Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CTXAF opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

