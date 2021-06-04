Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
CTXAF opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56.
Ampol Company Profile
