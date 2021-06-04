Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

TNEYF opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

