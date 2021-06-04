Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $284.89 million, a PE ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.77. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 89,064 shares of company stock worth $604,261 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

