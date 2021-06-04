Cormark Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$99.00 to C$109.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$98.00.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$93.04 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$59.34 and a 52-week high of C$98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

