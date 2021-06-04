Head to Head Contrast: American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) & Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

American Bank has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Bank and Northwest Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.19 $74.85 million $1.09 13.01

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Bank and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.02%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than American Bank.

Profitability

This table compares American Bank and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares 18.54% 9.57% 1.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of American Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats American Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. American Bank Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance As of December 31, 2020, it operated 170 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

