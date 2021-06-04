Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Head to Head Comparison

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Prologis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Prologis pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Prologis has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and Prologis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $9.20 million 6.04 $270,000.00 N/A N/A Prologis $4.44 billion 20.31 $1.48 billion $3.80 32.07

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 11.08% 2.59% 1.60% Prologis 29.47% 3.73% 2.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Self Storage and Prologis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prologis 0 0 11 1 3.08

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.93%. Prologis has a consensus price target of $120.91, suggesting a potential downside of 0.79%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Prologis.

Summary

Prologis beats Global Self Storage on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

