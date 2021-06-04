Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95. Criteo has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

