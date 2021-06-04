Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.40 ($118.12).

Several research firms have recently commented on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €94.48 ($111.15) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €95.75.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.