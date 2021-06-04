McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $283.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $270.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

