Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.11 ($131.90).

ETR:RHM opened at €86.66 ($101.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

