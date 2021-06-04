STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Raised to $42.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

