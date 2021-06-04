Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dril-Quip manufactures highly engineered equipment employed by explorers in onshore and offshore resources. These are utilized for drilling in deepwater and harsh environmental conditions, which is expected to help it record product bookings of $40-$60 million per quarter for 2021. Also, it has a commendable balance sheet with no debt and total available liquidity of $397.6 million. Moreover, its cost reduction initiatives are expected to boost profit levels. However, conservative spending from upstream companies is leading to lower demand for Dril-Quip’s equipment. Even though the overall effects of the coronavirus pandemic are slowly easing, it is still impacting the timing of rig schedules, especially in international markets. Customer pushouts in Asia and Europe are affecting its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

DRQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

