Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$9.25 at Pi Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMX. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.20.

CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

