Short Interest in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expands By 24.8%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 29th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $861.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 112,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

