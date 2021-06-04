Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Grows By 24.6%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIFY. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.42 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

