United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $224.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $211.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.63. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.