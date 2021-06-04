Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price upped by Barclays from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.