The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $17.50

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.62.
