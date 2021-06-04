The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $17.50

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.62.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

