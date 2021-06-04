Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Barclays

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $119.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXRH. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.52.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.