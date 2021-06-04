$59.37 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post $59.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.56 million and the lowest is $59.17 million. Materialise posted sales of $42.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $240.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $243.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $270.70 million, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $270.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

MTLS opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00. Materialise has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -151.27 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 396,770 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 708.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 7.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

