Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

JDEPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Jde Peets stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40. Jde Peets has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

