Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26. Costamare has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Costamare will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,569,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 110,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costamare by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costamare by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Costamare by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

