Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Up to $26.32

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $27.16. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $920.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

